CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire at a Western Branch hotel Monday evening damaged part of the business, but no injuries were reported and it was able to stay open.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said firefighters responded at 7:13 p.m. to 2424 Gum Road and the Studio and Suites 4 Less business, located in the Western Branch area of the city after learning of a fire in the laundry room.

Within three minutes, Chesapeake Engine 11 arrived and found smoke visible inside the building and all occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was confined to a dryer in the laundry room, the Chesapeake Fire Department said. Chesapeake firefighters, along with auto-aid crews from Portsmouth and Suffolk, deployed hoselines and put out the fire by 7:51 p.m.

The business stayed open and people staying at the hotel were allowed back into their rooms.

The fire was determined to be accidental, according to the fire department, and it was contained to the room where it started.