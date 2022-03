NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound lanes have reopened after being shut down near 4th View just before the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel for a police investigation.

State Police said in a press release around 6 a.m., that they were searching for possible evidence due to a report given earlier.

We are waiting response from State Police on the details of the incident they are investigating.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.