Westbound lanes of S Military Hwy closed due to vehicle crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of South Military Highway are closed at the I-664 interchange due to a vehicle crash.
Chesapeake Roads tweeted the incident around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Officials said the exit ramp from I-664 is also closed.
As of 7:15 p.m. Chesapeake traffic officials advised all westbound lanes have reopened at I-664.
10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information on the crash.
