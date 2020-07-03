Westbound lanes of S Military Hwy closed due to vehicle crash

1  of  2
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of South Military Highway are closed at the I-664 interchange due to a vehicle crash.

Chesapeake Roads tweeted the incident around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the exit ramp from I-664 is also closed.

As of 7:15 p.m. Chesapeake traffic officials advised all westbound lanes have reopened at I-664.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information on the crash.

