Wesley Hadsell found guilty of first degree murder in stepdaughter’s death

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Wesley Hadsell. They just found him guilty of his two remaining charges: first degree murder and concealment of a body, in the death of his adopted stepdaughter, AJ.

Jurors went into deliberations late Monday. It took only 45 minutes for them to bring back the verdict.

Hadsell was accused of killing 18-year-old Angelica “AJ” Hadsell back in 2015 while she was on spring break from Longwood University. Her body was found about a month later, at an abandoned home in Southampton County, after investigators used GPS in Hadsell’s work van.

The medical examiner ruled AJ died due to homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

The trial began almost three weeks ago. During that time, both sides presented a lot of evidence.

Today was the first day many of AJ’s friends and family members were allowed in the courtroom. AJ’s family immediately broke into tears when the guilty verdict was announced. This is the outcome they have been waiting almost seven years to hear.

Hadsell was also facing a second degree murder charge, but after the close of evidence on Friday, the defense asked the judge to drop that charge saying the commonwealth didn’t prove it. The commonwealth’s attorney and judge agreed.

This was Hadsell’s second murder trial. The first one in 2020 ended in a mistrial after only two and a half days.

This is breaking news; this article will be updated. WAVY News 10’s Kayla Gaskins is at the courthouse. Look for her coverage on WAVY TV, here on WAVY.com and her social media accounts.