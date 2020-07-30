Wesley Hadsell due in court for pre-trial hearing Thursday, months after mistrial

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Thursday for Wesley Hadsell, the man accused of killing his adopted stepdaughter back in 2015 and leaving her body in Southampton County.

Hadsell’s last trial in February was declared a mistrial, after he walked back an agreement with the prosecution about what parts of his criminal record would be allowed to be brought up during the trial.

18-year-old AJ Hadsell vanished while she was home in Norfolk on spring break in March 2015, and investigators found her body a month later behind an abandoned home in Southampton County, nearly 50 miles away.

A medical examiner determined the 18-year-old died as a result of homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning, and Wesley Hadsell was charged with her murder three years later.

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver will be at the hearing and have updates coming up.

