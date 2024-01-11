HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A recall has been issued for Outrageous Oat Cookies by Wegmans Food Market, Inc. according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, or FDA.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Wegmans announced a voluntary recall for the Outrageous Oat Cookies purchased from the in-store bakeries starting on Jan. 3, due to undeclared wheat. Wegmans said the alert and recall began when it was discovered that a wheat-containing ingredient was inadvertently included in the products.

The products containing the undeclared wheat are sold at Wegmans locations in Virginia and North Carolina, as well as other areas. Other locations include: D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania starting on Jan. 3, 2024.

Wegmans said the wheat could result in a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction for people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat if they consume the product. So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, that are associated with the recall.

The products include these products, beginning on Jan. 3, 2024.

Outrageous Oat Cookies, 5 pack

Outrageous Oat Cookies, sold by the pound

If you purchased the products, return to a Wegmans service desk to get a full refund. If you have concerns or questions about the recall, Wegmans says contact the company by calling 1-855-934-3663. Contact Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST or Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.