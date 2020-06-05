Protests in Hampton Roads to enter week 3

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As we move into the third week of protests over the death of George Floyd and racial injustice, demonstrations continue across the nation — including throughout Hampton Roads.
Here are the upcoming protests this week that WAVY is aware of:
Monday | June 8
- Chesapeake: Event planned in front of City Hall beginning at 4 p.m.
- A large crowd is anticipated.
- City facilities located at the Municipal Center on Cedar Road will close for the day at 3:00 p.m.
- All other City offices and facilities, located elsewhere in the City, will remain open regular hours on Monday.
- Traffic in the Cedar Road area may be heavier than normal throughout the late afternoon and evening. Motorists may wish to find alternate routes to avoid congestion.
- Portsmouth: “Park & Pray” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 2714 Frederick Boulevard
- Wearing a mask is mandatory
- Remain inside your vehicles at all times
- Williamsburg: “Nightly Black Lives Matter Protest!” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Meeting at the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue
Tuesday | June 9
- Newport News: “Peaceful Protest for Racial Reconciliation & Prayer for the 757” at 5:30 p.m.
- Tech Center
- Newport News: “A Mother’s March” beginning at 7 p.m.
- Meeting in front of JT’s Bar & Grill, 3301 Washington Ave.
- Ending on the steps of Newport News City Hall.
- The conclusion of the walk will have speakers leading the crowd in a moment of silence for George Floyd that will last 8 minutes 46 seconds.
- Speakers include N.N. Commonwealth Attorney, Howard Gwynn and Sanu Dieng of Executive Director of Transitions.
Saturday | June 13
- Norfolk: “The 757 Birthworker Rally for Black Lives” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Meeting at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.
- Portsmouth: Peaceful protest march beginning at 1 p.m.
- Meeting at Norcom High School.
- Dress in suits or casual dress and wear masks.
- Weather permitting – reschedule date set for Saturday, June 20.
- Virginia Beach: “Black Lives Matter” protest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Meeting at Bayside High School, 4960 Haygood Road.
Latest News
- Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue being inspected ahead of planned removal
- Elmer Fudd won’t have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
- New traffic shift expected on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach starting Monday
- Doorbell video shows Missouri police officer hitting suspect with vehicle
- Houston holding public viewing of George Floyd’s casket on Monday