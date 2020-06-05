Protests in Hampton Roads to enter week 3

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As we move into the third week of protests over the death of George Floyd and racial injustice, demonstrations continue across the nation — including throughout Hampton Roads.

Here are the upcoming protests this week that WAVY is aware of:

Monday | June 8

Chesapeake: Event planned in front of City Hall beginning at 4 p.m. A large crowd is anticipated. City facilities located at the Municipal Center on Cedar Road will close for the day at 3:00 p.m. All other City offices and facilities, located elsewhere in the City, will remain open regular hours on Monday. Traffic in the Cedar Road area may be heavier than normal throughout the late afternoon and evening. Motorists may wish to find alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Event planned in front of City Hall beginning at 4 p.m. Portsmouth: “Park & Pray” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2714 Frederick Boulevard Wearing a mask is mandatory Remain inside your vehicles at all times

“Park & Pray” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Williamsburg: “Nightly Black Lives Matter Protest!” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meeting at the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue

“Nightly Black Lives Matter Protest!” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday | June 9

Newport News: “Peaceful Protest for Racial Reconciliation & Prayer for the 757” at 5:30 p.m. Tech Center

“Peaceful Protest for Racial Reconciliation & Prayer for the 757” at 5:30 p.m. Newport News: “A Mother’s March” beginning at 7 p.m. Meeting in front of JT’s Bar & Grill, 3301 Washington Ave. Ending on the steps of Newport News City Hall. The conclusion of the walk will have speakers leading the crowd in a moment of silence for George Floyd that will last 8 minutes 46 seconds. Speakers include N.N. Commonwealth Attorney, Howard Gwynn and Sanu Dieng of Executive Director of Transitions.

“A Mother’s March” beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday | June 13

Norfolk: “The 757 Birthworker Rally for Black Lives” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Meeting at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

“The 757 Birthworker Rally for Black Lives” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Portsmouth: Peaceful protest march beginning at 1 p.m. Meeting at Norcom High School. Dress in suits or casual dress and wear masks. Weather permitting – reschedule date set for Saturday, June 20.

Peaceful protest march beginning at 1 p.m. Virginia Beach: “Black Lives Matter” protest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Meeting at Bayside High School, 4960 Haygood Road.

“Black Lives Matter” protest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

