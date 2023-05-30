NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport say weather and reduced visibility resulted in flight delays and cancellations Tuesday morning.

According to Flight Aware, there were 13 flight delays and nine cancellations Tuesday morning. ORF tells 10 On Your Side that the flights were delayed due to the weather and reduced visibility.

After the disruption, airlines were then forced to play catch up and repositions plans.

On the Norfolk International Airport website, flights that are scheduled to take off from Norfolk Tuesday night are on time.