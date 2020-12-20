‘We are gathering all the facts’: Va. Beach Police Chief responds to viral video of man being detained

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A viral video showing an innocent man being handcuffed and detained by police is under review according to a statement made by the Virginia Beach Police Department on Sunday.

According to law enforcement, the video was taken Saturday, December 19, inside Lynnhaven Mall. In the video, the man was handcuffed and escorted outside. The officer on the scene says the man matched the description of a suspect they were investigating for a crime. That description was an African American man with dreadlocks wearing all black and with a child.

The man who was handcuffed was sitting with his family eating before being escorted out of the mall. The man and a woman ask repeatedly for more information about what is happening.

WARNING: The video contains graphic language.

The video went viral on social media with many outraged at how the man was treated.

Chief Neudigate says a review of the incident is underway to “determine the propriety of the response in this matter.”

“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do,” said Chief Neudigate in a statement. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.

Once outside the mall, the officers appear to realize they have the wrong person. One of the officers apologizes for handcuffing the man in front of his family and people in the mall.

During the encounter, you can hear the woman pointing out other people walking into the mall fitting the same description and she also disputes owning a black truck the police apparently mentioned earlier.





Screenshots from video

