PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wawa is giving out free hot coffee all of September for teachers and school administrators.

It’s for the return of their “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion.

Faculty only need to tell the cashier they work at a school to receive their free coffee.

The offer is good for stores across the Mid-Atlantic. including the more than two dozen local stores in the Hampton Roads area.

“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Dave Simonetti, Senior Director of Store Operations, Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!”

Wawa also extended the offer for August in Florida to line up with the start of school there.

The chain also has a fund for teachers to submit requests for school supplies/support. For more information and to apply, click here.