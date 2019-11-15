Live Now
WAVY’s Coats for Families drive kicks off Friday at Red Mill Commons in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For 27 years, WAVY-TV 10 has collected new or gently used coats for people of all ages and sizes.

And on Friday, WAVY’s Marielena Balouris will kick off this year’s drive by collecting coats at the Red Mill Commons Shopping Center at 1157 Nimmo Parkway in Virginia Beach.

The event runs from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the trellis.

New and gently used coats for pre-k children to teenagers are especially needed. We’re hoping you can help us beat last year’s total of 8,000 coats.

