RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY’s own Andy Fox got a major honor over the weekend!

He was inducted into the Capital Emmys’ Silver Circle, which celebrates those who’ve made significant contributions to the news industry over a quarter-plus century. Andy’s been with WAVY for more than 37 years now.

The event was held on Saturday night at The Renaissance hotel in Richmond. Other inductees included former NBC4 Washington reporter Pat Collins, who Andy joked was the D.C. area’s version himself, as well as WTKR’s Kurt Williams.

You can watch the tribute video for Andy and his acceptance speech starting just after the 53:30 mark in the video at this link.