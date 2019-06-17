WAVY volunteers for 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side was out in local communities Monday for the 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

Nexstar, WAVY’s parent company, launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania more than 20 years ago. The company is now present in numerous television markets across the country.

Gallery: Founder’s Day of Caring 2019

WAVY employees were out in a number of locations across Southside Hampton Roads and the Peninsula, volunteering on different projects to help local communities.

WAVY Digital Content Manager Jane Alvarez-Wertz joined her team in blue at Mount Calvary Cemetery & African American Historical Society.

“To see actual tangible evidence of the work that we’ve done to make our community better, that’s 10 On Your Side, that’s what we preach everyday.”

Stephanie Cooke, the executive producer of The Hampton Roads Show, grew up in Portsmouth, and the Mount Calvary Cemetery was in her backyard.

“I wanted to come and be part of this not just because it’s the right thing to do, and not just when WAVY says to do it, but because it’s the WAVY way.”

WAVY anchor Tom Schaad spent his morning clearing trees at the cemetery ahead of his work day.

“We’ve been lopping branches from trees so people can see the stones and the graves,” Schaad said. “It takes people in our community to say, I care.”

Portsmouth City Councilman Shannon Glover says the cemetery has come a long way in the last few years, thanks to volunteers.

“Today, it just brings up memories of so many good things, that when we work together, we can make good things happen,” Glover said “WAVY-TV 10 and the city of Portsmouth is a true partner and they care what happens in our community.”

“Some of my ancestors were buried here, so I thought it was the right thing to come out, do a public service, clear their graves and make sure they are honored properly,” said WAVY Reporter Kiahnna Patterson. “We are all in this together.”