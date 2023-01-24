PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit.

Biscuit also made her way to WAVY TV around that time, to help all of us at the station get through the trauma of what we were seeing and reporting. Since then, she has returned several times.

Over the years, it became the highlight of our days to see Biscuit wagging her tail through the newsroom.

It is with a heavy heart that we are sad to report Biscuit passed away last week from a bleeding tumor. It was a sudden loss. We’d like to send our love to Biscuit’s mom, Kay Perkinson. Kay said WAVY TV was one of Biscuit’s favorite places to go.