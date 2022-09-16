PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina heard the call and responded to 10 On Your Side’s 30th Operation School Supplies drive!

You opened your hearts and your wallets to help set a record of three tons of donated supplies during this month-long initiative. There were more supplies donated this year that the past two years combined! The generosity of our community, our sponsors and partners will provide students of all ages with the tools they need for a successful year.

“We are thrilled that our community came together to donate much needed school supplies,” said WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “Thousands of students across Hampton Roads will start off the school year with the tools they need to succeed because of the generosity of our community and our partners.”

Casey Auto Group, Tidewater Community College, McDonalds of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina, Grand Furniture, Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, and Patrick Henry Mall, along with Dillard’s at Lynnhaven Mall, Southern Trust Mortgage, Hampton Roads Educator’s Credit Union, Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, the Navy Exchange, and Harrison’s by Apple Moving took part in this incredible initiative.

And, with the help of the United Way of South Hampton Roads, an additional $1,600 was raised to assist children who need it most.

From our sponsors to our viewers, Operation School Supplies continues the commitment and dedication to helping school children in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.