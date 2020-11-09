WAVY meteorologist Casey Lehecka welcomes daughter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new, tiny member of the WAVY family!
Meteorologist Casey Lehecka welcomed her daughter Emma Nuel to the world on Sunday. Emma is 7 pounds, 13 ounces and Casey’s first child. Casey announced her pregnancy back in May.
She also apparently loves Chick-fil-A like her mom, posing next to a chicken biscuit in her floral bow.
Casey will take a break from forecasting the weather to spend some time with Emma, but you’ll see her again soon. Meteorologist Steve Fundaro will take over on weekend mornings in the meantime.
