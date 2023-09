NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A WAVY-TV legend will receive a major award on Thursday night.

Don Roberts, who just retired last September after more than three decades on air, will be honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Society of Professional Journalists.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Norfolk State University’s Wilder Center.

It’s sold out, but WAVY will have a full recap of the ceremony tonight.