WAVY director returns to work after beating testicular cancer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a big day here at WAVY — our colleague Steven Crocker has returned to work after beating testicular cancer!

Steven just learned that he was cancer-free last Thursday.

This is @stevencrocker — one of our beloved directors here @WAVY_News — and today he is officially cancer free! The last step in his journey with testicular cancer happened this morning when doctors removed his medi port! We are ready to have our friend back, happy & healthy! pic.twitter.com/M2Km5D2jp3 — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) December 5, 2019

His fight began this summer after a trip to the doctor confirmed long-feared suspicions — a lump he noticed more than two years ago was indeed cancer.

“I was too scared, I didn’t want to know the worst case scenario,” Steven said, explaining why he put off getting checked out.

He went into surgery the next day to have his left testicle removed, but it didn’t get Steven down.

He not only embraced the fight, but documented it via Twitter and through video blogs to help raise awareness for testicular cancer.

And after blowing past his goal of raising $500 for the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation, Steven even got to meet his hero, action sports star Travis Pastrana, who helped shaved his head before chemo.

Join us in welcoming Steven back to work, cancer free!