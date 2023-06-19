VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sources confirm to 10 On Your Side that a new member of the station’s investigative team was born early Sunday morning at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

John “Jack” Kenneth Millet was born at 5:16 a.m. on Father’s Day, after a 22-hour labor. He was 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Labor and delivery nurse Liz Griffin, daughter of Chopper 10 pilot Scott Abbott, assisted in the delivery, making Jack a true “WAVY Baby.”

Mom, dad and baby are doing well. Just a little tired!

If anyone has any information that could help the new mom and dad on the transition to parenthood, you are asked to call 1-800-CRY-STOPPERS.

Investigative reporter Julie Millet confirms she is excited to spend some time with her new baby but is looking forward to being back with you all soon!