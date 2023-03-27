WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A New Kent man wanted since September in connection with an incident in Williamsburg was recently arrested in Florida, thanks in part to this WAVY.com article.

Richard Lee Gibson is accused of illegally filming a woman in the 5000 block of Richmond Road on Sept. 30. Police say the 59-year-old placed his cell phone between the unsuspecting woman’s legs. He was wanted on charges of unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of

obscene items.

On March 19, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida found Gibson out sailing in the Caloosahatchee River, after receiving a tip from a citizen who recognized Gibson from this image on a WAVY.com article.

Richard Gibson (Courtesy – WPD)

Gibson was extradited to Virginia on Mar. 26, and is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

During its investigation, the Williamsburg Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) says it learned Gibson fled Virginia in a sailboat via the Intracoastal Waterway.

The CIB says Gibson could face additional felony charges.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Investigator Corbin Brown at 757-

220-6237.