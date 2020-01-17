WAVY Archive: 1981 Update on Peninsula Catholic High School

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urged the state Supreme Court on Friday to reject an effort by pro-gun groups to overturn a gun ban at a rally that's expected to draw tens of thousands of activists to Richmond next week amid fears of violence.

Herring argued that an executive order by Gov. Ralph Northam banning guns from the state Capitol grounds for Monday's rally is necessary to prevent the kind of violence seen during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. One woman was killed and more than 30 other people were hurt when a self-avowed white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters.