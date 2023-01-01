NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A water main break in the area of West 43rd Street and Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk could cause disruption to water service in areas around the Old Dominion University campus. Roads will also close in the area to make repairs.

The city has informed ODU of the water main break and said the water main break “will take significant time to resolve,” according to an ODU Alert, and students living on campus and impacted by the disruption of water service should contact their housing resident advisor for further directions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city will also close 43rd Street westbound between Hampton Boulevard and Powhatan Avenue, and eastbound from Hampton to Bluestone Avenue to all traffic.

Westbound traffic is encouraged to use West 38th Street to Elkhorn Avenue and West 49th Street to Powhatan Avenue as alternate routes.