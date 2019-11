The Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch underway in the Atlantic Ocean Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The crew’s primary missions include search and rescue, law enforcement, and ports, waterways and coastal security. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – York County Rescue and The U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in a water rescue near the Coleman Bridge.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s 5th District told 10 On Your Side, around 5 p.m. a boat capsized east of the Coleman Bridge.

One of the boaters remains missing.

York Couty dispatchers say that Abingdon Fire and Rescue are assisting in the search.

The Coast Guard plans to send a crew from Norfolk.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with WAVY. com for updates.