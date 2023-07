DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County Water Department announced that customers on Roanoke Island may experience water discoloration due to a mechanical issue at the Skyco water plant.

The county assures customers that the discoloration doesn’t affect the water quality, and remains safe for consumption. The system is being flushed and any discoloration will dissolve as it works through the system.

Customers can reach Dare County Water Department at 252-475-5990.