JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA. (WAVY) — Newport News Waterworks crews are working a water outage in James City County.

Officials say that the outage is involving a 30″ main and affecting 200 customers in the Skiffes Creek area.

According to Newport News Waterworks, the water will not be shut off until 9 p.m. this evening and could last through the night.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.