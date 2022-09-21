UPDATE: The county said at 8:20 a.m. that the water problem has been fixed, but it will take some time for water to be fully restored. Some areas will get it back before others.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Water is out Wednesday in the Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County.

The county says “the proper authorities have been notified of the situation,” but there’s no timetable at the moment for when repairs will be finished in the area.

Schools will still open Wednesday, the county says. Here’s the message they sent parents:

“Isle of Wight County Schools has been informed by the county that they are in the process of making a repair and should have the problem resolved shortly. There is water at Carrollton Elementary but very little pressure at this time. However, the pressure should return to normal levels as the day progresses. At this time there is no change to the schedule for Carrollton Elementary. We will continue to monitor the situation and notify parents should there be any change to the expected timeline.”

