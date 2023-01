KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A county line water main break on West Carlton Avenue in Kill Devil Hills has been repaired as of late Wednesday afternoon.

West Carlton Avenue had been closed since 8 a.m. due to the water main break, and crews were on scene assessing the situation, and then repairing the break.

The town announced that the repairs were complete as of 4:50 p.m. and thanked residents for their patience.