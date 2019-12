SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A water main break in the 1200 block of North Main Street interrupted water services throughout the 800 to 1700 blocks of the Street.

Officials say repairs are expected to extend throughout the day on Saturday.

Public Utilities staff will be notifying affected businesses.

For additional information, contact the City of Suffolk Public Utilities Department at 757-514-7000.

Stay with WAVY.com