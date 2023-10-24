A water main break has closed parts of eastbound Waterside Drive at the St. Paul’s Boulevard intersection Tuesday afternoon. (Photo – city of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Parts of eastbound Waterside Drive at the St. Paul’s Boulevard intersection, along with lanes heading eastbound onto Interstate 264 are currently closed due to a water main break, the city of Norfolk said Tuesday afternoon.

A photo of the water main break shows water coming onto the right lanes of Waterside Drive

Drivers should use City Hall Avenue and Brambleton Avenue as alternative routes.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said the repairs were complete and the road would reopen later in the day. Waterside Drive remains reduced to one lane eastbound between Atlantic Street and the entrance to I-264. There are detours in place.

Another water main break reduced East Ocean View Avenue and 2nd Bay Avenue to one lane in each direction for a few hours. Repairs were finished and water service restored by around 9 p.m., the city said.

Utility crews performed an emergency repair in the 2000 block of East Ocean View Avenue. The city of Norfolk said residents on East Ocean View Avenue between 1st Bay Street and Inlet Road were expected to experience lower than normal water pressure and service interruptions while repairs are made.

“Our crews are working as quickly as possible to restore all water service,” the city said in a statement.