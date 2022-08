YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Water Country USA is closed Thursday and Friday due to an “unforeseen maintenance issue,” the park announced.

Water Country didn’t elaborate on what exactly the problem was, but said all tickets for those dates (August 18 and 19) will be automatically extended through Sept. 18, 2022.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” the park said in a statement.

WAVY’s reached out to learn more about the closure and to see if it may affect the park this weekend.