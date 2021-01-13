Watch: Police searching for person tampering with vehicles in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a person who was seen on home security footage tampering with vehicles in James City County.

Police say that between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, “an unknown person(s) tampered with multiple unlocked vehicles and attempted entry into other locked vehicles in Village of Candle Station.”

A video James City County Police obtained from a residential security system shows an individual entering one of the vehicles.

A witness described the subject possibly involved as about 6 feet tall wearing white shoes, black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a white mask.

The subject left in a blue or black Audi after being confronted by a homeowner.

(Courtesy: James City County Police)

If you are able to identify this person or know who may have been involved in these incidents, contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or via email, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com.