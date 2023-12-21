PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are dealing with local traffic or traveling out of state, we are on your side and helping you prepare for the holidays.

Traveling by car?

Gas prices continue to decrease. Find the lowest gas prices near you by using the tracker on WAVY.com.

Flying to your destination?

The AAA expects to see 7.5 million air travelers during the 10-day holiday period over Christmas and New Year’s.

Staying healthy

Keep updated with the latest flu information by viewing the CDC’s interactive map.

Here are some tips from Dr. Sass at CHKD. She shared some of the best practices for staying healthy, below:

Wear a mask. It helps reduce your risk.

Get your immunizations.

Stay home if your sick.

Be careful around vulnerable groups.

Wash your hands, or keep an alcohol-based cleanser around.

Weather forecast

