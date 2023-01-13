VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Shore Drive at Indian Hill Road in Virginia Beach is closed after a 20-inch Hampton Roads Sanitation District pipeline failed late Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater.

Virginia Beach says the Virginia Department of Health has closed a portion of the Lynnhaven River to shellfish harvesting due to the sewage release.

HRSD says about 150,000 gallons of wastewater was lost, impacting the Western Branch of the Lynnhaven River via Lake Joyce and Pleasure House Creek.

Crews are working to repair the pipeline and restore the area. There’s no timetable for repairs at this time.