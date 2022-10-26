ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway.

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Va. and Rodney O’Neil Himmon, 47, of Seaford, Del. for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The warrants stem from an investigation that took place following a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon at the market, located near Gargatha, about 20 miles south of Chincoteague.

Johnson and Himmon are considered armed and dangerous, Wessells said, and anyone who knows where they are is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips can also be submitted to the sheriff’s office.

