PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Senator Mark Warner is making two stops in Hampton Roads on Friday to discuss infrastructure such as rural broadband and health care, as well as new funding to benefit the Jefferson Lab in Newport News.

Warner (D-Va.) will first stop in Windsor at 1 p.m. to meet with community leaders from Isle of Wight, Surry, Smithfield and Waverly for a roundtable to announce new funding for broadband and rural health care approved in the government spending bill that passed earlier this month. He’ll be joined by Rep. Bobby Scott and Rep. Elaine Luria, who will also talk about broadband funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Isle of Wight recently got the green light for a new Riverside hospital, in a reversal from the Virginia Department of Health.

At 3 p.m., Warner will head to Newport New to talk about economic opportunities with the Jefferson Lab, which received increased funding in the recent government spending bill. Warner voted to allocate $7.5 billion for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and $728 million for the Office of Nuclear Physics, which grew Jefferson Lab’s budget.

Warner’s office says a proposed High Performance Data Facility “would allow Jefferson Lab to diversify its mission, support higher-ed research institutions in Virginia, and provide a significant economic development opportunity for the region.”

Look for more coverage of Warner’s visit later today.