Warner hosting coastal resiliency roundtable Friday in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, who’s leading negotiations on the bipartisan infrastructure package in Congress, is holding a roundtable discussion on Friday on regional coastal resiliency efforts with community and business leaders.

The meeting is taking place at 1:30 p.m. in Chesapeake.

Warner’s office says the bipartisan package, which is separate from Democrats’ $3.5 trillion proposal, includes $47 billion to strengthen coastal resilience and $16 billion for ports and waterways. The resiliency measures are meant to mitigate flood risks from sea level rise and major weather events affected by climate change.

Warner will also be Virginia Beach on Friday to help honor four Virginia Beach police officers being awarded the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery for their actions during the May 31, 2019, mass shooting.