Tickets are expected to go on sale this summer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s largest all-warbird air show is set to return to the skies above Virginia Beach in October.

Organizers say the event will feature flight demonstrations from the largest collection of World War II warbirds and living history displays. In addition, attendees can visit historic airfield buildings and check out military vehicles.

The two-day event returns after a successful flyover in October 2021.