WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police are now looking for a woman they say is wanted on embezzlement charges.

Police say Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace embezzled more than $30,000 from a business in the 200 block of Monticello Avenue using fraudulent cash returns between 2020 and 2022.

Authorities obtained four felony embezzlement warrants against Taylor-Wallace. On June 8, she agreed to turn herself in, however police say she never showed up.

Taylor-Wallace is described as white, 5’7” tall, and 170 pounds. She has brown curly hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace’s wherabouts or the incident are advised call Inv. Ziegler at 757-220-6238.

Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace, June 13, 2022 (Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)