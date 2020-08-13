Wanted man threatened to report undocumented immigrant to ICE in extortion case, James City County police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man who police say extorted an undocumented immigrant and then threatened to report him and his family to Immigration and Customs Enforcement is wanted.

Police say Richard Lee Brumfield was originally arrested back in February of 2019 after charges for extortion by threat and obtaining money by false pretense were taken out in September of 2018. He was also indicted on 15 counts of threats to report illegal in U.S. and 8 counts of obtain money by false pretense in July 16, 2020. However police told 10 On Your Side on Thursday that Brumfield is not in custody and authorities are looking for him.

Brumfield first met the victim in the case in October 2018, with Brumfield saying he knew someone who worked for an immigration office that could help the victim and his family with their immigration status. Though Brumfield told the victim that it would cost $250,000 for legal fees.

Police say the victim then began giving large sums of money to Brumfield, sometimes giving him his entire paycheck. When the victim ran out of money, police say he started demanding payments from the victim’s family and neighbors.

This went on for about a year before the victim and his family started to question Brumfield’s motives. Brumfield then started to threaten the victim and his family and friends, saying he would report them to ICE if they didn’t pay, police say.

Anyone with information on Brumfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact JCCPD at 757-253-1800 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.

