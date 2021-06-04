Wanted man seriously hurt victim with aluminum baseball bat in Portsmouth, police say

Police believe this man shown here seriously injured a man back in April with an aluminum baseball bat.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a man who they say seriously hurt a 61-year-old man with an aluminum baseball bat during a robbery back in April.

Police say the victim is still suffering from those injuries. A press release and surveillance photos of the suspect were released Friday.

It happened on April 28 around midnight at the victim’s home near the 500 block of County Street. Police say the suspect is in his mid 20s or 30s and possible homeless. He frequents the Olde Towne area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

WAVY’s Andy Fox is on this story today and will have more coming up.