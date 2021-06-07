Wanted man charged with murder after fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a 24-year-old man in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy last Monday.

Jamel Raiquon Jones is charged with first degree murder, robbery, attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm by a felon.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 31 in the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway. The teen was found at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 orthe Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.