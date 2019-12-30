Want a free ride home on New Year’s? Here are some options in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — From taxis, to ride shares, to tow trucks, New Years Eve party-goers have several options for getting home if they’ve had too much to drink.

If you’re planning on driving to the party, you can request a Tipsy Tow from AAA to bring you and your car back home.

“It’s important to AAA that we help keep the roads safe,” said Holly Dalby, director of public affairs and marketing for AAA Tidewater.

The free program for both AAA members and non-members is available in the greater Hampton Roads area until 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Service is provided in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg.

Just call 1-(800)-AAA-HELP and say “I need a Tipsy Tow.”

“There’s a lot of reasons not to drink and drive. You might think you’re OK, but look for another way home,” Dalby said.

Keep in mind, the service is only limited to the driver and to the driver’s home. Reservations are not accepted.

Kalfus & Nachman is also offering their Safe Ride Home program to help people get home on New Year’s Eve and Super Bowl Sunday.

The rides run from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1 and riders must be 21 or older.

Through a partnership with Black and White Cabs, rides from the bar to your home are free, you just have to call Black and White Cabs and mention Kalfus & Nachman. Black and White Cabs doesn’t do pickups in Portsmouth, but will drive you home to Portsmouth.

Kalfus & Nachman will also reimburse you up to $35 for Uber and Lyft rides. You just have to fill out a reimbursement form.

“There is no need for drunk drivers to needlessly kill and injure people throughout Hampton Roads,” said attorney Paul Hernandez. “We do it to protect lives.”

If you are in Portsmouth, the sheriff’s office is offering a safe ride home for free between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Call 757-393-5030 and a deputy will be dispatched to your location. Rides will be provided to a location in Portsmouth, or a home or hotel within a 10-mile radius of the city.

For more info, click here.