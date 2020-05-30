Two local Walmart stores closed early Saturday due to ‘potential threat’

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two local Walmart stores closed early Saturday evening due to a ‘potential threat’ — one in Chesapeake and one in Norfolk.

WAVY News reporter Tamara Scott confirmed that the Walmart off North Military Highway was closed as of 6:30 p.m.

When she asked customers leaving what was the reason for the closure, they told Scott it was due to “riot concerns.”

The @Walmart in Norfolk off N Military Highway is closed right now as of 6:30 on Saturday. According to customers leaving the store and those in the parking lot this is due to riot concerns. We are waiting to hear back from @Walmart with a statement right now @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/XO9llHTlnn — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) May 30, 2020

At 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake Police confirmed that the Chesapeake Square Walmart was also closed down for the rest of the day as a result of a “potential threat.”

Chesapeake Police are closely monitoring the situation.

It is not confirmed if the closures and are related to the recent protests or something else.

10 On Your Side reached out to Walmart for a statement regarding the closures.

As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers. We’ll make the decisions to close stores in your area based on the needs of the community. Walmart Corporate Communications





Latest News