SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Walmart Supercenter and adjacent parking lot at College Drive in Suffolk have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to a gas leak.

Officials say a vehicle struck a major gas line at the store in the 6200 block of College Drive. Dispatchers were first contacted at 10:42 a.m.

Columbia Natural Gas and firefighters are responding and Suffolk police are working to help with evacuations and traffic control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.