PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth are planning walkouts on Tuesday to protest new model policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would roll back protections for transgender students.

The Pride Liberation Project, “an entirely student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization based in Virginia with over 500 student members,” announced on Monday that nearly 100 schools would be participating to push the Department of Education to “revoke these draft guidelines and for individual school districts to reject these proposed changes.”

Students at Manor High in Portsmouth, Warwick High in Newport News, Grafton High in York County, and several schools in Williamsburg-James City County and Virginia Beach were on the list of schools planning to participate. The walkout times vary for each school.

The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education say schools would need written permission from parents for teachers to address a student by a different name or pronouns, unless the student is a legal adult.

Teachers also can’t conceal information related to gender from a student’s parent.

The policy also says school divisions can’t force school personnel or students to refer to students “in any manner that would violate their constitutionally protected rights.”

And while the policies say students need to use restrooms and other facilities according to their sex assigned at birth, it includes “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

Experts say that means federal protections will still allow students to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

“This order specifically recognizes that they have rights under federal law and it does not attempt to change any of those rights under federal law, nor could it do so even if it wanted to,” said University of Richmond Law Professor Jack Preis.

The policies from the Youngkin administration have led to heavy backlash, and questions of whether they’re illegal.

A former student at York High School who is transgender told WAVY that she believes the policies a “slap in the face” and dangerous.

“With Youngkin’s proposal to implement these policies it’s going to create a new wave of suicidality in young trans students, especially in Virginia,” said Trixie Henry, who’s now a student at VCU.

Youngkin’s education department has said model policies from former Gov. Ralph Northam meant to prevent discrimination against transgender students “disregarded the rights of parents,” echoing his continued messaging about “parents’ rights.”

The 30-day public comment period for the new model policies started on Monday. The Department of Education has already received thousands of comments.

WAVY will have more coverage of Tuesday’s walkouts coming up.