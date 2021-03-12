Virginia state trooper patrol car struck on I-64 near York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police vehicle was hit by another vehicle early Friday morning.

State Police said they were notified around 3:07 a.m. for the incident on the eastbound side of I-64 near Exit 243 in York County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a trooper was stationary on the left should running radar when a Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the roadway, striking the trooper from behind.

The trooper and the male driver, Kevin Allen Fulgum, of North Chesterfield, were both transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.