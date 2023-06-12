EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police seized more than a thousand cartons of untaxed cigarettes.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal Service gave the Virginia State Police a tip about a vehicle possibly trafficking cigarettes from North Carolina to Virginia.

Trooper M.S. Ezell saw the vehicle pull into the Relax Inn in Emporia, Virginia. Cases of cigarettes could seen in back of the vehicle.

A man got out of the vehicle and went inside a hotel room. Trooper Ezell approached the man and was given consent to search the vehicle.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

The search resulted in the seizure of 1,050 cartons of untaxed cigarettes. The value of the cigarettes in Virginia is $52,500, but the value of the cigarettes in New York would $126,000.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Youzhen Chen of Woodside New York. Police arrested Chen and charged him with transporting un-taxed cigarettes across state lines — a class A felony.

Chen was taken to Southside Regional Jail and received no bond.