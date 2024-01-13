BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County, police said.

On Jan. 13, around 7:10 p.m. state police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Smokey Ordinary Road, east of Route 712.

Courtesy: VSP Courtesy: VSP

The preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord, 42-year-old Allen Stephen Kidd, was traveling eastbound on Smokey Ordinary Road, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Kidd was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and succumbed to his injuries.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.