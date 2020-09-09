VSP: Motorcyclist killed in crash during overnight pursuit on I-664

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An overnight state police pursuit that began on Interstate 664 ended with a deadly crash.

Virginia State Police said a trooper was monitoring traffic near the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in Suffolk around 1:30 a.m. when a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle clocked 89 mph on radar in the 60 mph zone.

The trooper pulled over the motorcycle onto the shoulder, but as the trooper approached the driver, he sped away in the direction of Newport News and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the motorcyclist exited I-664 at Terminal Avenue, he lost control, hit the wall and was ejected, state police said.

The driver, identified by state police as 28-year-old Andrew Baker of Portsmouth, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

