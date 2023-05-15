EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) – A man installing cable wires has serious but non-life-threatening injuries following an incident Friday on Wartown Road at Stewart Wharf Road in Exmore, Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police said they were called to investigate a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on the Eastern Shore around 2:35 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 19-year old man was standing in a grassy area on the side of the road working on installing cable wires. State Police said it is unclear what happened because there were no witnesses to the incident.

Other workers were in the wooded area when the incident is said to have taken place, and when they left the wooded area, State Police said they found the man in the ditch injured, and he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The co-workers, according to State Police, gave a description of a vehicle to police, but no registration could be provided.

State Police is continuing to investigate the incident and are looking for witnesses who either saw anything during, before or after the incident in the area of Wartown Road. They said the victim has not given a statement as to what happened.

State Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.